Rupee Gains 09 Paisa Against US Dollar

Published May 23, 2025 | 08:01 PM

The Rupee on Friday appreciated by 09 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 281.97 against the previous day's closing of Rs 282.06

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) The Rupee on Friday appreciated by 09 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 281.97 against the previous day's closing of Rs 282.06.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 282.65 and Rs 284.15, respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by 38 paisa to close at Rs 319.

74 against the last day’s closing of Rs 319.36, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen came down by 01 pasia and closed at Rs1.96, whereas an increase of Rs 1.36 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 380.18 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs 378.82.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 02 each to close at Rs 76.77 and Rs 75.17, respectively.

