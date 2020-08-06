UrduPoint.com
Rupee Gains 09 Paisas Against Dollar 06 Aug 2020

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 06:38 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ):The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee strengthened by 09 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank on Thursday to close at Rs168.13 as compared to the last closing of Rs168.22.

However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs168 and Rs167 respectively.

The State Bank of Pakistan reported that in interbank, the price of euro appreciated by 70 paisas to close at Rs199.35 against the last day's trading of Rs198.65.

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs1.59, whereas an increase of Rs1.69 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs221.54 as compared to its last closing of Rs219.85. The exchange rates of Saudi Riyal and Emirates Dirham decreased by 02 paisas each to close at Rs44.83 and Rs45.77 respectively.

