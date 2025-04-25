Rupee Gains 09 Paisas Against US Dollar
Faizan Hashmi Published April 25, 2025 | 06:44 PM
The Rupee on Friday appreciated by 09 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 280.97against the previous day's closing of Rs 281.06
However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 281.25 and Rs 282.75, respectively.
The price of the Euro decreased by Rs1.08 to close at Rs 318.
98 against the last day’s closing of Rs 320.06, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
The Japanese yen came down by 02 paisa and closed at Rs 1.95, whereas a decrease of 35 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 373.47 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs 373.82.
The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 03 and 02 paisa each to close at Rs 76.49 and Rs74.90 respectively.
