Rupee Gains 10 Paisa Against Dollar

Faizan Hashmi Published January 10, 2024 | 06:04 PM

The Pakistani Rupee on Wednesday witnessed an appreciation of 10 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs281.12 against the previous day’s closing of Rs281.22

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the Dollar in the open market stood at Rs280.5 and Rs283 respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by 94 paisa to close at Rs307.16 against the last day’s closing of Rs308.10, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen lost 02 paisa and closed at Rs1.93, whereas a decrease of Rs1.139 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs356.97 compared to the last closing of Rs358.36.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 02 each to close at Rs76.54 and Rs74.96 respectively.

