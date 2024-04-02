Rupee Gains 10 Paisa Against Dollar
Muhammad Irfan Published April 02, 2024 | 07:05 PM
Pakistani Rupee on Tuesday gained 10 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs277.83 against the previous day’s closing of Rs277.93
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Pakistani Rupee on Tuesday gained 10 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs277.83 against the previous day’s closing of Rs277.93.
However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs278.2 and Rs281.1 respectively.
The price of the Euro decreased by Rs 1.
33 to close at Rs298.42 against the last-day closing of Rs299.75, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
The Japanese Yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs1.83, whereas a decrease of Rs 1.98 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs348.76 compared to the last closing of Rs350.74.
The Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 03 paisa each to close at Rs 75.65 and Rs 74.07 respectively.
Recent Stories
Senegal's youngest president Faye vows systemic change, sovereignty
OPPO Reno11 5G Now Available Nationwide: Redefining Mobile Photography with The ..
PUC chairman condemns Israel's aggression against Iran's consulate in Damascus
UAE envoy calls on Commerce minister Jam Kamal
Health activists call for increase in Tobacco Tax
IESCO issues power suspension programme
Shell back in court in landmark Dutch climate case
NHMP, Pakistan Customs sign MoU to increase cooperation in prevention of smuggli ..
Gold hits record peak, Europe stocks wobble
PAJCCI welcome agreements reached between Pak-Afghan delegates on bilateral trad ..
US stocks hit by latest inflation data; gold prices jump
Happy Easter to the Christian community living all over the world including Paki ..
More Stories From Business
-
UAE envoy calls on Commerce minister Jam Kamal18 minutes ago
-
Health activists call for increase in Tobacco Tax49 minutes ago
-
Shell back in court in landmark Dutch climate case18 minutes ago
-
PAJCCI welcome agreements reached between Pak-Afghan delegates on bilateral trade, transit8 minutes ago
-
US stocks hit by latest inflation data; gold prices jump8 minutes ago
-
Delegation of All-Pakistan Car Dealers Association calls on Excise Minister KP2 hours ago
-
Bank Makramah Chairman of the Board of Directors apprises shareholders of BML’s vision to excel in ..2 hours ago
-
Gold rates dip by Rs.500 to Rs237,100 per tola3 hours ago
-
PSX turns around to bullish trend, gains 89 points8 minutes ago
-
Pakistan implementing an economic reform plan critical for a robust recovery8 minutes ago
-
Services exports decrease by 1.37 pc in 8 months3 hours ago
-
Pakistan’s exports to China increase by 42% in 8 months8 minutes ago