Rupee Gains 10 Paisa Against Dollar

Muhammad Irfan Published April 02, 2024 | 07:05 PM

Pakistani Rupee on Tuesday gained 10 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs277.83 against the previous day’s closing of Rs277.93

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs278.2 and Rs281.1 respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by Rs 1.

33 to close at Rs298.42 against the last-day closing of Rs299.75, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs1.83, whereas a decrease of Rs 1.98 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs348.76 compared to the last closing of Rs350.74.

The Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 03 paisa each to close at Rs 75.65 and Rs 74.07 respectively.

