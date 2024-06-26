Rupee Gains 10 Paisa Against Dollar
Sumaira FH Published June 26, 2024 | 09:29 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Pakistan Rupee on Wednesday gained 10 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.40 against the previous day’s closing at Rs 278.50.
According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market, however, were Rs 277.7 and Rs 280.55 respectively.
The price of the Euro decreased by Rs 1.
50 to close at Rs 297.24 against the last day’s closing of Rs 298.74, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
The Japanese Yen lost 01 paisa and closed at Rs 1.73, whereas a decrease of Rs 1.48 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 352.03 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs 353.51.
The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal went down by 03 paisa each to close at Rs 75.79 and Rs 74.20 respectively.
