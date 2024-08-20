Rupee Gains 10 Paisa Against Dollar
Sumaira FH Published August 20, 2024 | 06:47 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) Pakistani rupee on Tuesday appreciated by 10 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.34 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 278.44.
However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 279.70 and Rs 280.40 respectively.
The price of Euro increased by 89 paisa to close at Rs 308.
38 against the last day’s closing of Rs 307.49, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
The Japanese yen came down by 01 paisa and closed at Rs1.89, whereas an increase of 74 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 361.83 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs 361.09.
The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 02 paisa and 01 paisa to close at Rs 75.78 and Rs74.18 respectively.
