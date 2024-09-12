Rupee gains 10 paisa against dollar

Pakistani rupee on Thursday appreciated by 10 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs278.44 against the previous day’s closing of Rs278.54

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) Pakistani rupee on Thursday appreciated by 10 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs278.44 against the previous day’s closing of Rs278.54.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 279 and Rs 280.85 respectively.

The price of Euro decreased by Rs 1.05 to close at Rs 306.

46 against the last day’s closing of Rs 307.51, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen came down by 02 paisa and closed at Rs1.95, whereas a decrease of Rs 1.41 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs362.93 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs364.34.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 03 paisa and 04 paisa to close at Rs 75.80 and Rs74.19 respectively.