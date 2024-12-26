Open Menu

Rupee Gains 10 Paisa Against Dollar

Rupee gains 10 paisa against dollar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Pakistani rupee on Thursday appreciated by 10 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.37 against the previous day’s closing of Rs278.47.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 277.90 and Rs 279.40 respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by 05 paisa to close at Rs 289.39 against the last day’s closing of Rs289.44, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen went down by 01 paisa and closed at Rs1.76, whereas a decline of 66 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs348.81 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs349.10.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 03 and 01 paisa which closed at Rs75.78 and Rs74.12, respectively.

