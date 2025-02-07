Rupee gains 10 paisa against dollar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) Pakistani rupee on Friday appreciated by 10 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs279.04 against the previous day’s closing of Rs279.14.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 279.60 and Rs 281.10, respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by 09 paisa to close at Rs289.84 against the last day’s closing of Rs289.75, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen went up by 01 paisa and closed at Rs1.83, whereas a decrease of Rs1.01 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs347.16 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs348.17.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 3 and 02 paisa to close at Rs75.97 and Rs74.40 respectively.