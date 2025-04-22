Open Menu

Rupee Gains 10 Paisa Against US Dollar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 22, 2025 | 06:54 PM

Rupee gains 10 paisa against US Dollar

The Rupee on Tuesday appreciated by 10 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 280.76 against the previous day's closing of Rs 280.86

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) The Rupee on Tuesday appreciated by 10 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 280.76 against the previous day's closing of Rs 280.86.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 280.90 and Rs 282.40, respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by Rs1.66 to close at Rs 322.

78 against the last day’s closing of Rs 324.44, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs1.99, whereas a decrease of Rs 1.07 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 375.54 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs 376.61.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 03 and 01 paisa to close at Rs 76.43 and 74.84 respectively.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Meeting reviews strategy to involve private sector ..

Meeting reviews strategy to involve private sector in wheat procurement

7 minutes ago
 Karachi King's Aamir fined for violation

Karachi King's Aamir fined for violation

7 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 10 paisa against US Dollar

Rupee gains 10 paisa against US Dollar

7 minutes ago
 Ahsan urges ASEAN-Pakistan ‘Dynamic Technology A ..

Ahsan urges ASEAN-Pakistan ‘Dynamic Technology Alliance’ to drive inclusive ..

7 minutes ago
 Upward trend in gold prices continues in Pakistan, ..

Upward trend in gold prices continues in Pakistan, international markets

3 hours ago
 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025: Shubman Gill fac ..

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025: Shubman Gill faces question about marriage dur ..

3 hours ago
PM Shehbaz leaves for two-day official visit to Tu ..

PM Shehbaz leaves for two-day official visit to Turkiye

4 hours ago
 ATC issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM ..

ATC issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur

4 hours ago
 Parliament speaker offers condolence over demise o ..

Parliament speaker offers condolence over demise of Pope Francis

14 seconds ago
 South Korea, US to hold trade talks this week

South Korea, US to hold trade talks this week

16 seconds ago
 Gold hits record, stocks mixed as Trump fuels Fed ..

Gold hits record, stocks mixed as Trump fuels Fed fears

17 seconds ago
 Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakis ..

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2025

19 seconds ago

More Stories From Business