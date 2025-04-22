Rupee Gains 10 Paisa Against US Dollar
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 22, 2025 | 06:54 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) The Rupee on Tuesday appreciated by 10 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 280.76 against the previous day's closing of Rs 280.86.
However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 280.90 and Rs 282.40, respectively.
The price of the Euro decreased by Rs1.66 to close at Rs 322.
78 against the last day’s closing of Rs 324.44, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
The Japanese yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs1.99, whereas a decrease of Rs 1.07 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 375.54 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs 376.61.
The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 03 and 01 paisa to close at Rs 76.43 and 74.84 respectively.
