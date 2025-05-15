Rupee Gains 10 Paisa Against US Dollar
Sumaira FH Published May 15, 2025 | 07:22 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) The Rupee on Thursday appreciated by 10 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 281.61 against the previous day's closing of Rs 281.71.
However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 282.20 and Rs 283.70, respectively.
The price of the Euro decreased by Rs0.58 to close at Rs 315.
35 against the last day’s closing of Rs 315.93, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
The Japanese yen went up by 02 paisa and closed at Rs 1.93, whereas a decrease of Rs1.75 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 373.66 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs 375.41.
The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 02 and 03 paisa to close at Rs 76.67 and Rs 75.08, respectively.
