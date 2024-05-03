Rupee Gains 10 Pasia Against US Dollar
Faizan Hashmi Published May 03, 2024 | 06:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) Pakistani Rupee on Friday gained 10 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.20 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 278.30.
According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market, however, stood at Rs 277.35 and Rs 280.1 respectively.
The price of the Euro increased by 74 paisa and closed at Rs 298.85 against the last-day closing of Rs 298.11, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
The Japanese Yen went up by 3 paisa and closed at Rs 1.81, whereas an increase of 82 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 349.33 compared to the last closing of Rs 348.51.
The Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal came down by 3 paisa each and closed at at Rs 75.74 and Rs 74.17 respectively.
