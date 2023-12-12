Open Menu

Rupee Gains 11 Paisa Against Dollar

Umer Jamshaid Published December 12, 2023 | 06:13 PM

Pakistani Rupee on Tuesday gained 11 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs283.78 against the previous day’s closing at Rs283.89

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the Dollar in the open market stood at Rs283.9 and Rs286 respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by 45 paisa to close at Rs 305.81 against the last day’s closing of Rs305.36, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen went up by 02 paisa and closed at Rs1.95; whereas an increase of 85 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs356.68 compared to the last closing of Rs355.83.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 04 and 03 paisa to close at Rs77.27 and Rs75.66 respectively.

More Stories From Business