Rupee Gains 11 Paisa Against Dollar
Muhammad Irfan Published March 18, 2024 | 06:56 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Pakistani Rupee on Monday strengthened by 11 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs278.63 against the previous day’s closing of Rs278.74.
However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 278.7 and Rs 281.3, respectively.
The price of the Euro increased by 19 paisa to close at Rs 303.51 against the last day’s closing of Rs 303.32, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
The Japanese Yen came down by 01 paisa and closed at Rs1.86, whereas a decrease of 17 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs355.00 compared to the last closing of Rs355.17.
The Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal also decreased by 02 paisa and 03 paisa to closed at Rs 75.87 and Rs74.29.
