Rupee Gains 11 Paisa Against Dollar
Sumaira FH Published August 30, 2024 | 06:43 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Pakistani rupee on Friday appreciated by 11 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.53 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 278.64.
However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 278.65 and Rs 279.75 respectively.
The price of Euro decreased by 79 paisa to close at Rs 308.80 against the last day’s closing of Rs 309.59, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
The Japanese yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs1.92, whereas a decrease of 73 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs367.34 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs368.07.
The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 03 paisa each to close at Rs75.83 and Rs74.22 respectively.
