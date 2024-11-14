Rupee Gains 11 Paisa Against Dollar
Faizan Hashmi Published November 14, 2024 | 07:29 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Pakistani rupee on Thursday appreciated by 11 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 277.74 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 277.85.
However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 277.40 and Rs 278.90 respectively.
The price of Euro decreased by Rs 1.
53 to close at Rs 293.07 against the last day’s closing of Rs 294.60, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
The Japanese yen came down by 01 paisa and closed at Rs 1.78, whereas a decline of Rs 1.42 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 352.43 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs 353.85.
The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 03 paisa each to close at Rs 75.61 and Rs 73.92, respectively.
