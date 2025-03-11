Open Menu

Rupee Gains 11 Paisa Against Dollar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 11, 2025 | 09:02 PM

Rupee gains 11 paisa against dollar

The Rupee on Tuesday appreciated by 11 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs279.95 against the previous day's closing of Rs280.06

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) The Rupee on Tuesday appreciated by 11 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs279.95 against the previous day's closing of Rs280.06.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs280.25 and Rs281.75, respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by Rs2.09 to close at Rs305.

22 against the last day’s closing of Rs303.13, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen went up by 01 pasia and closed at Rs1.90, whereas an increase of 72 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs361.72 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs361.00.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 03 and 01 paisa to close at Rs 76.22 and Rs74.64, respectively.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Wafaqi Mohtasib inaugurates official WhatsApp Chan ..

Wafaqi Mohtasib inaugurates official WhatsApp Channel

7 minutes ago
 Alhamra receives iconic portrait of Nahid Siddiqui

Alhamra receives iconic portrait of Nahid Siddiqui

9 minutes ago
 KP govt reshuffles 11 DEOs of Rescue1122

KP govt reshuffles 11 DEOs of Rescue1122

19 minutes ago
 Partly cloudy weather persists in Lahore

Partly cloudy weather persists in Lahore

19 minutes ago
 Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan

Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan

38 minutes ago
 Cricketer Haris Rauf, Muzna Masood blessed with ba ..

Cricketer Haris Rauf, Muzna Masood blessed with baby boy

42 minutes ago
Cabinet briefed on monitoring of essential commodi ..

Cabinet briefed on monitoring of essential commodities’ prices during Ramazan

18 minutes ago
 Police report in Mustafa Aamir case reveals key fi ..

Police report in Mustafa Aamir case reveals key findings

51 minutes ago
 Rupee strengthens against US dollar interbank mark ..

Rupee strengthens against US dollar interbank market

59 minutes ago
 Pakistan team’s batting consultant Mohammad Yous ..

Pakistan team’s batting consultant Mohammad Yousuf withdraws from New Zealand ..

1 hour ago
 SCBAP signs MoU for Healthcare of members

SCBAP signs MoU for Healthcare of members

18 minutes ago
 Attack on Jaffar Express: PTI demands accountabili ..

Attack on Jaffar Express: PTI demands accountability of interior, defence minist ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business