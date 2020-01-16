UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rupee Gains 11 Paisa Against Dollar In Interbank

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 05:18 PM

Rupee gains 11 paisa against dollar in interbank

The exchange rate of US dollar against Pakistani rupee weakened by Rs 0.11 and traded at Rs 154.66 on Thursday against the last day's trading of Rs 154.77, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ):The exchange rate of US dollar against Pakistani rupee weakened by Rs 0.11 and traded at Rs 154.66 on Thursday against the last day's trading of Rs 154.77, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

In open market, the buying and selling rates of Pakistani rupee against dollar stood at Rs 154.5 and Rs 155.2 respectively.

The SBP further reported that in interbank, the price of Euro appreciated by Rs 0.27 and was traded at Rs 172.55 against the last closing of Rs 172.28.

The exchange rate of Japanese yen remained stable at Rs1.40 whereas the increase of Rs 0.44 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 201.91 as compared to last closing of Rs 201.47.

Exchange rate of UAE Dirham decreased by 02 paisas to close at Rs 42.10 while that of Saudi Riyal decreased by 03 paisa to close at Rs 41.22.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar Saudi Riyal Price Euro UAE Dirham Market

Recent Stories

Prominent Rights Group Slams Nepal's Proposed Bill ..

5 minutes ago

Russian Prime Minister Nominee Says Cabinet to Be ..

5 minutes ago

General Asif Ghafoor thanks everyone

20 minutes ago

Russia, Syria Say US Spreads Misinformation on Tre ..

5 minutes ago

Mishustin Calls to Prepare All Documents to Implem ..

5 minutes ago

Pashto Culture show arranged at PUCAR

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.