Rupee Gains 11 Paisas Against Dollar In 7th Consecutive Interbank Trading Session

Umer Jamshaid Published December 20, 2023 | 05:53 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) Pakistani Rupee on Wednesday witnessed the 7th consecutive recovery session as it gained 11 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs282.90 against the previous day’s closing of Rs283.01.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the Dollar in the open market stood at Rs283.6 and Rs286.3 respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by 95 paisa to close at Rs310.25 against the last day’s closing of Rs309.30, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen went up 01 paisa and closed at Rs1.97; whereas a decrease of 29 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs358.20 compared to the last closing of Rs358.49.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 04 and 05 paisa to close at Rs77.02 and Rs75.39 respectively.

