Rupee Gains 11 Pasia Against Dollar
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Pakistani rupee on Tuesday appreciated by 11 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 277.86 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 277.97.
However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 277.40 and Rs 278.90 respectively.
The price of Euro decreased by 2 paisa to close at Rs 291.97 against the last day’s closing of Rs 291.99, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
The Japanese yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs 1.85, whereas a decrease of 51 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 352.19 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs 352.70.
The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 04 paisa each to close at Rs75.64 and Rs73.95 respectively.
