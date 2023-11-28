Rupee gains 12 paisa against Dollar

Pakistani Rupee on Tuesday gained 12 paisa against US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 285.52 against the previous day’s closing at Rs 285.64

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) Pakistani Rupee on Tuesday gained 12 paisa against US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 285.52 against the previous day’s closing at Rs 285.64.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the Dollar in the open market stood at Rs 285.7 and Rs 288.5 respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by 33 paisa to close at Rs312.39 against the last day’s closing of Rs312.72, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen gained one paisa to close at Rs1.92; whereas an increase of 08 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs360.33 as compared to the last closing of Rs360.25.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 03 and 04 paisa to close at Rs77.74 and Rs76.12 respectively.