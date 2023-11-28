Open Menu

Rupee Gains 12 Paisa Against Dollar

Sumaira FH Published November 28, 2023 | 06:32 PM

Rupee gains 12 paisa against Dollar

Pakistani Rupee on Tuesday gained 12 paisa against US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 285.52 against the previous day’s closing at Rs 285.64

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) Pakistani Rupee on Tuesday gained 12 paisa against US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 285.52 against the previous day’s closing at Rs 285.64.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the Dollar in the open market stood at Rs 285.7 and Rs 288.5 respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by 33 paisa to close at Rs312.39 against the last day’s closing of Rs312.72, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen gained one paisa to close at Rs1.92; whereas an increase of 08 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs360.33 as compared to the last closing of Rs360.25.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 03 and 04 paisa to close at Rs77.74 and Rs76.12 respectively.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar Saudi Riyal Price Euro Pakistani Rupee Market

Recent Stories

Adtl Secretary C&W SP visits site of double road

Adtl Secretary C&W SP visits site of double road

5 seconds ago
 Saudi trade balance achieves over SAR43 billion su ..

Saudi trade balance achieves over SAR43 billion surplus in Sept

6 seconds ago
 Somali education champion wins UN refugee prize

Somali education champion wins UN refugee prize

8 seconds ago
 16th Int'l Urdu Conference from November 30

16th Int'l Urdu Conference from November 30

10 seconds ago
 Health dept to sign MoU with NADRA for registratio ..

Health dept to sign MoU with NADRA for registration of organ donors: minister

12 minutes ago
 Commissioner visits DHQ hospital to review load-sh ..

Commissioner visits DHQ hospital to review load-sharing treatment arrangements

12 minutes ago
Pakistani star Madiha Imam's wedding with Moji Bas ..

Pakistani star Madiha Imam's wedding with Moji Basar in India ignites social med ..

54 minutes ago
 Traffic Police services launched at PITB establish ..

Traffic Police services launched at PITB established e-Khidmat Centers across Pu ..

1 hour ago
 Four constables arrested over charges of getting b ..

Four constables arrested over charges of getting bribe from cricketers

1 hour ago
 PSX crosses another milestone, reaches to 60,730 p ..

PSX crosses another milestone, reaches to 60,730 points

4 minutes ago
 Nature-based solutions, civic sense on water conse ..

Nature-based solutions, civic sense on water conservation, crucial to address Pa ..

4 minutes ago
 U.S. Ambassador and FAO Mark Successful Completion ..

U.S. Ambassador and FAO Mark Successful Completion of $1.3 Million Sustainable F ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business