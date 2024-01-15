Rupee Gains 12 Paisa Against Dollar
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 15, 2024 | 05:53 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) The Pakistani Rupee on Monday witnessed an appreciation of 12 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs280.23 against the previous day’s closing of Rs280.35.
However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the Dollar in the open market stood at Rs280 and Rs282 respectively.
The price of the Euro decreased by 76 paisa to close at Rs307.08 against the last day’s closing of Rs307.84, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
The Japanese Yen remained lost 01 paisa and closed at Rs1.92, whereas a decrease of 98 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs357.20 compared to the last closing of Rs358.18.
The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 03 paisa each to close at Rs76.30 and Rs74.72 respectively.
