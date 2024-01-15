Open Menu

Rupee Gains 12 Paisa Against Dollar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 15, 2024 | 05:53 PM

Rupee gains 12 paisa against dollar

The Pakistani Rupee on Monday witnessed an appreciation of 12 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs280.23 against the previous day’s closing of Rs280.35

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) The Pakistani Rupee on Monday witnessed an appreciation of 12 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs280.23 against the previous day’s closing of Rs280.35.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the Dollar in the open market stood at Rs280 and Rs282 respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by 76 paisa to close at Rs307.08 against the last day’s closing of Rs307.84, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen remained lost 01 paisa and closed at Rs1.92, whereas a decrease of 98 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs357.20 compared to the last closing of Rs358.18.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 03 paisa each to close at Rs76.30 and Rs74.72 respectively.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar Saudi Riyal Price Euro Pakistani Rupee Market

Recent Stories

CDA decides to build model village in Islamabad

CDA decides to build model village in Islamabad

3 minutes ago
 Keamari Police thwart attempt to smuggle hazardous ..

Keamari Police thwart attempt to smuggle hazardous indian gutka in SITE-A Operat ..

3 minutes ago
 US President Advisor on Arts Shahid Ahmed Khan cal ..

US President Advisor on Arts Shahid Ahmed Khan calls on Minister for Culture Jam ..

3 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 provides services 179 emergencies last ..

Rescue 1122 provides services 179 emergencies last week in Dera

3 minutes ago
 Primary schools reopened amid foggy weather in Der ..

Primary schools reopened amid foggy weather in Dera

3 minutes ago
 PFA imposes hefty fines on 177 meat shops across P ..

PFA imposes hefty fines on 177 meat shops across Punjab

6 minutes ago
264,928 apply for Intermediate admissions via PITB ..

264,928 apply for Intermediate admissions via PITB's OCAS

6 minutes ago
 DC directs for timely payment of sugar produce to ..

DC directs for timely payment of sugar produce to farmers

6 minutes ago
 Mazda crushed passerby to death

Mazda crushed passerby to death

6 minutes ago
 Bilawal grieves over death of famous Sindhi actor ..

Bilawal grieves over death of famous Sindhi actor Mir Mohammed Lakho

6 minutes ago
 A total of 264,928 Applications Submitted Online f ..

A total of 264,928 Applications Submitted Online for Intermediate Admissions in ..

37 minutes ago
 European stock markets, oil prices retreat

European stock markets, oil prices retreat

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business