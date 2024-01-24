Rupee Gains 12 Paisa Against Dollar
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 24, 2024 | 05:35 PM
The Pakistani Rupee on Wednesday witnessed an appreciation of 12 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs279.67 against the previous day’s closing of Rs279.79
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) The Pakistani Rupee on Wednesday witnessed an appreciation of 12 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs279.67 against the previous day’s closing of Rs279.79.
However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the Dollar in the open market stood at Rs278.9 and Rs280.9 respectively.
The price of the Euro decreased by 83 paisa to close at Rs304.20 against the last day’s closing of Rs305.03, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
The Japanese Yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs1.89, whereas a decrease of 71 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs355.63 compared to the last closing of Rs356.34.
The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 03 paisa each to close at Rs76.14 and Rs74.57 respectively.
Recent Stories
Actress Sahiba's viral anniversary photo sparks humorous fan comments
Pakistan armed forces fully prepared against any threat, conspiracy: COAS
Marriyum schools Bilawal for criticizing PML-N top leadership
State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to announce monetary policy on January 29
Update about MBBS classes, Check the details here
Education board inks MoU with Buildings Deptt
Engr. Dr. Mahmood A. Sulehri, former Vice President at NESPAK, has been conferre ..
Sheikh Rasheed seeks transfer from jail to hospital for deteriorating health
Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 24 january 2024
Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 24 january 2024
China to cut amount banks hold in reserve, to boost lending: official
Sargodha Citrus Fest concludes
More Stories From Business
-
PSX stays bullish, gains 368 points34 minutes ago
-
State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to announce monetary policy on January 299 minutes ago
-
Draft regulations of bio-pesticide policy to be submitted before cabinet for approval1 hour ago
-
China's Guizhou eyes 1 tln yuan digital economy in 20242 hours ago
-
Pakistan exports seafood worth $199m in first half of current fiscal year2 hours ago
-
'Positive signs' for chip world as ASML profits soar2 hours ago
-
Pakistan needs more investment in productive sectors for economic growth: CM coordinator2 hours ago
-
PQ activity at Port Qasim2 hours ago
-
Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 24 january 20241 minute ago
-
Gold rates remain stagnant Rs.215,200 per tola2 hours ago
-
Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 24 january 20241 minute ago
-
China to cut amount banks hold in reserve, to boost lending: official7 minutes ago