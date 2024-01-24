Open Menu

Rupee Gains 12 Paisa Against Dollar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 24, 2024 | 05:35 PM

Rupee gains 12 paisa against dollar

The Pakistani Rupee on Wednesday witnessed an appreciation of 12 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs279.67 against the previous day’s closing of Rs279.79

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) The Pakistani Rupee on Wednesday witnessed an appreciation of 12 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs279.67 against the previous day’s closing of Rs279.79.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the Dollar in the open market stood at Rs278.9 and Rs280.9 respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by 83 paisa to close at Rs304.20 against the last day’s closing of Rs305.03, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs1.89, whereas a decrease of 71 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs355.63 compared to the last closing of Rs356.34.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 03 paisa each to close at Rs76.14 and Rs74.57 respectively.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar Saudi Riyal Price Euro Pakistani Rupee Market

Recent Stories

Actress Sahiba's viral anniversary photo sparks hu ..

Actress Sahiba's viral anniversary photo sparks humorous fan comments

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan armed forces fully prepared against any t ..

Pakistan armed forces fully prepared against any threat, conspiracy: COAS

14 minutes ago
 Marriyum schools Bilawal for criticizing PML-N top ..

Marriyum schools Bilawal for criticizing PML-N top leadership

55 minutes ago
 State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to announce monetary ..

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to announce monetary policy on January 29

9 minutes ago
 Update about MBBS classes, Check the details here

Update about MBBS classes, Check the details here

1 hour ago
 Education board inks MoU with Buildings Deptt

Education board inks MoU with Buildings Deptt

9 minutes ago
Engr. Dr. Mahmood A. Sulehri, former Vice Presiden ..

Engr. Dr. Mahmood A. Sulehri, former Vice President at NESPAK, has been conferre ..

2 hours ago
 Sheikh Rasheed seeks transfer from jail to hospita ..

Sheikh Rasheed seeks transfer from jail to hospital for deteriorating health

2 hours ago
 Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange ..

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 24 january 2024

1 minute ago
 Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 24 ..

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 24 january 2024

1 minute ago
 China to cut amount banks hold in reserve, to boos ..

China to cut amount banks hold in reserve, to boost lending: official

7 minutes ago
 Sargodha Citrus Fest concludes

Sargodha Citrus Fest concludes

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business