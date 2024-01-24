Rupee gains 12 paisa against dollar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Pakistani Rupee on Wednesday witnessed an appreciation of 12 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs279.67 against the previous day’s closing of Rs279.79

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) The Pakistani Rupee on Wednesday witnessed an appreciation of 12 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs279.67 against the previous day’s closing of Rs279.79.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the Dollar in the open market stood at Rs278.9 and Rs280.9 respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by 83 paisa to close at Rs304.20 against the last day’s closing of Rs305.03, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs1.89, whereas a decrease of 71 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs355.63 compared to the last closing of Rs356.34.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 03 paisa each to close at Rs76.14 and Rs74.57 respectively.