Rupee Gains 12 Paisa Against US Dollar
Sumaira FH Published August 07, 2025 | 10:44 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) The Rupee on Thursday appreciated by 12 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 282.55 against the previous day’s closing Rs 282.67.
However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 284 and Rs 285, respectively.
The price of the Euro increased by Rs 3.15 to close at Rs 330.
31 against the last day’s closing of Rs 327.16, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
The Japanese yen gained 01 paisa and closed at Rs 1.92, whereas an increase of Rs 2.44 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 377.99 compared to the previous day's closing of Rs 375.55.
The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal came down by 03 and 04 paisa to close at Rs 76.92 and Rs 75.29, respectively.
