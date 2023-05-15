UrduPoint.com

Rupee Gains 12 Paisas Against Dollar

Sumaira FH Published May 15, 2023 | 06:47 PM

Rupee gains 12 paisas against Dollar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ):Pakistani rupee gained 12 paisas against the United States Dollar (USD) in the interbank trading on Monday and closed at Rs 284.96 against the previous day's closing of Rs 285.08.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of Dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 293 and Rs 297, respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by Rs 1.

23 to close at Rs309.72 against the last day's closing of Rs310.95, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen declined by 02 paisas to close at Rs 2.09, whereas a decrease of Rs1.2 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs355.76 as compared to its last day's closing of Rs356.96.

The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal went down by 03 paisas each to close at Rs77.60 and Rs75.98, respectively.

