Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 13, 2024 | 07:44 PM

Rupee gains 12 pasia against dollar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Pakistani rupee on Friday appreciated by 12 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.11 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 278.23.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 277.60 and Rs 279.15 respectively.

The price of Euro decreased by Rs 1.54 to close at Rs 291.

06 against the last day’s closing of Rs 292.60, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen remained came down by 01 paisa and closed at Rs1.81, whereas a decrease of Rs 3.87 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs351.24 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs355.11.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 04 and 03 paisa to close at Rs75.71 and Rs74.01, respectively.

