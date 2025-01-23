Rupee Gains 13 Paisa Against Dollar
Umer Jamshaid Published January 23, 2025 | 08:48 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Pakistani rupee on Thursday appreciated by 13 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs278.72 against the previous day’s closing of Rs278.85.
However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 279.75 and Rs 281.25, respectively.
The price of the Euro decreased by 58 paisa to close at Rs289.71 against the last day’s closing of Rs290.29, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
The Japanese yen came down by 01 paisa and closed at Rs1.77, whereas a decrease of 63 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs342.77 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs343.47.
The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 03 paisa and 02 paisa to close at Rs 75.88 and Rs74.30.
