Rupee gains 13 paisa against US Dollar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 10, 2023 | 05:18 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ):Pakistani Rupee on Thursday gained 13 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading as it closed at Rs287.59 against the previous day's closing of Rs287.46.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market stood at Rs293.6 and Rs296.5 respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by 95 paisa to close at Rs316.70 against the last day's closing of Rs315.75, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen lost 01 paisa to close at Rs1.99, whereas a decrease of 18 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs366.91 as compared to last closing of Rs367.09.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 03 paisa each to close at Rs78.29 and Rs76.65 respectively.

