Rupee Gains 14 Paisa Against Dollar

Muhammad Irfan Published January 17, 2024 | 06:07 PM

The Pakistani Rupee on Wednesday witnessed an appreciation of 14 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs280.10 against the previous day’s closing of Rs280.24

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the Dollar in the open market stood at Rs279.5 and Rs281.5 respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by Rs1.

47 to close at Rs304.44 against the last day’s closing of Rs305.91, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen lost 02 paisa and closed at Rs1.89, whereas a decrease of 56 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs354.50 compared to the last closing of Rs355.06.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 04 paisa each to close at Rs76.26 and Rs74.68 respectively.

