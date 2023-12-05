Open Menu

Rupee Gains 15 Paisa Against Dollar

Umer Jamshaid Published December 05, 2023 | 05:44 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) Pakistani Rupee on Tuesday witnessed an appreciation of 15 paisa against US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs284.37 against the previous day’s closing at Rs284.52.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the Dollar in the open market stood at Rs283.8 and Rs286.6 respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by Rs1.

55 to close at Rs307.55 against the last day’s closing of Rs 309.05, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs1.93; whereas a decrease of Rs1.42 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs358.96 compared to the last closing of Rs360.38.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal came down by 03 and 04 paisa to close at Rs77.44 and Rs75.81 respectively.

