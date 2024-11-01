Open Menu

Rupee Gains 15 Paisa Against Dollar

November 01, 2024

Rupee gains 15 paisa against dollar

Pakistani rupee on Friday appreciated by 15 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 277.70 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 277.85

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 277.25 and Rs 278.75 respectively.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 277.25 and Rs 278.75 respectively.

The price of Euro increased by 29 paisa to close at Rs 301.

97 against the last day’s closing of Rs 301.68, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen came down by 01 paisa and closed at Rs1.81, whereas a decrease of Rs 2.97 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs358.05 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs 361.02.

The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 04 paisa and 03 paisa to close at Rs 75.60 and Rs 73.94 respectively.

