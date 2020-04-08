Rupee gains 15 paisas in interbank

The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee against US dollar witnessed an increase of 15 paisas in interbank on Wednesday and traded at Rs 167.76 against Rs 167.89 on last trading day, State Bank of Pakistan reported

However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of Dollar in open market were recorded at Rs 163.5 and Rs 166 respectively.

The SBP further reported that in interbank, the price of Euro depreciated by 31 paisas and traded at Rs 182.05 against the last closing of Rs 182.36 on last trading day.

The Japanese yen remained stable at Rs 1.54 whereas a decrease of 62 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 206.43 as compared to its last closing of Rs 207.05.

The exchange rates of Saudi Riyal and Arab Emirates Dirham decreased by 03 paisas each to close at Rs 44.62 and Rs 45.67 respectively.