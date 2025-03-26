Open Menu

Rupee Gains 16 Paisa Against US Dollar

Muhammad Irfan Published March 26, 2025 | 07:29 PM

Rupee gains 16 paisa against US Dollar

The Rupee on Wednesday gained 16 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 280.26 against the previous day's closing of Rs 280.42

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) The Rupee on Wednesday gained 16 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 280.26 against the previous day's closing of Rs 280.42.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs280.50 and Rs282, respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by 17 paisa to close at Rs 302.

39 against the last day’s closing of Rs 302.56, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs 1.86, whereas a decline of 23 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs361.82 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs 362.05.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 04 paisa and 05 paisa to close at Rs 76.30 and Rs 74.70, respectively.

