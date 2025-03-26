Rupee Gains 16 Paisa Against US Dollar
Muhammad Irfan Published March 26, 2025 | 07:29 PM
The Rupee on Wednesday gained 16 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 280.26 against the previous day's closing of Rs 280.42
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) The Rupee on Wednesday gained 16 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 280.26 against the previous day's closing of Rs 280.42.
However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs280.50 and Rs282, respectively.
The price of the Euro decreased by 17 paisa to close at Rs 302.
39 against the last day’s closing of Rs 302.56, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
The Japanese yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs 1.86, whereas a decline of 23 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs361.82 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs 362.05.
The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 04 paisa and 05 paisa to close at Rs 76.30 and Rs 74.70, respectively.
Recent Stories
Envoys from Muslim Council of Elders participate in communal Iftar at Islamic Cu ..
Arab Parliament condemns Israeli bombing of Koya in Syria
Fujairah Hospital attains LEED Gold Certification for sustainability, energy eff ..
Sharjah Ruler amends laws on police, military ranks
FNC, British Parliament discuss joint cooperation, latest regional developments
France to showcase energy infrastructure solutions at Middle East Energy 2025
RTA carries out roadworks leading to Hatta Souq Roundabout
SUPARCO predicts sighting of Shawwal moon
Additional taxes on consumers using solar systems postponed
Sharjah Digital Department sets regional benchmark with Circularo Award for Digi ..
Emirates Group co-locates to world's largest solar-powered data centre
More Stories From Business
-
Additional taxes on consumers using solar systems postponed1 hour ago
-
2 hours ago
-
Haroon urges improving local manufacturing of automobile parts2 hours ago
-
SECP seeks stakeholders' feedback on draft certification regulations3 hours ago
-
Finance minister calls for inclusive, equitable globalization for benefiting developing economies3 hours ago
-
Rupee gains 16 paisa against US Dollar1 minute ago
-
Gold prices remain unchanged at Rs317,800 per tola4 hours ago
-
KP Govt mulls over formation of power regulatory authority5 hours ago
-
IMF, Pakistan reach staff level agreement on first review of $7b Extended Fund Facility7 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates10 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES10 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 March 202510 hours ago