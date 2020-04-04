UrduPoint.com
Rupee Gains 16 Paisas In Interbank

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 12:23 AM

The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee against US dollar witnessed an increase of 16 paisas in interbank on Friday and traded at Rs 166.76 against Rs 166.92 on last trading day, State Bank of Pakistan reported

However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of Dollar in open market were recorded at Rs 163.5 and Rs 166 respectively.

The SBP further reported that in interbank, the price of Euro depreciated by 47 paisas and traded at Rs 179.99 against the last closing of Rs 182.26 on last trading day.

The Japanese yen depreciated by 01 paisa to close at at Rs 1.54 whereas a decrease of Rs 1.45 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 205.79 as compared to its last closing of Rs 207.24.

The exchange rates of Saudi Riyal and Arab Emirates Dirham decreased by 02 paisas and 04 paisas to close at Rs 44.32 and Rs 45.40 respectively.

