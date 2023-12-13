Open Menu

Rupee Gains 17 Paisa Against Dollar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 13, 2023 | 06:15 PM

Rupee gains 17 paisa against Dollar

Pakistani Rupee on Wednesday gained 17 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs283.61 against the previous day’s closing at Rs283.78

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the Dollar in the open market stood at Rs284.3 and Rs287 respectively.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the Dollar in the open market stood at Rs284.3 and Rs287 respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by 03 paisa to close at Rs 305.84 against the last day’s closing of Rs305.81, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen decreased by one paisa and closed at Rs1.94; whereas a decrease of Rs 1.63 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs355.05 compared to the last closing of Rs356.68.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 05 paisa each to close at Rs77.22 and Rs75.61 respectively.

