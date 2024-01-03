Open Menu

Rupee Gains 17 Paisa Against Dollar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 03, 2024 | 05:48 PM





ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) The Pakistani Rupee on Wednesday witnessed appreciation of 17 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs281.72 against the previous day’s closing of Rs281.89.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the Dollar in the open market stood at Rs 280.5and Rs283 respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by Rs 2.

19 to close at Rs308.62 against the last day’s closing of Rs310.81, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen came down by 02 paisa and closed at Rs1.97, whereas a decrease of Rs3.10 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs356.24 compared to the last closing of Rs359.34.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 05 and 04 paisa to close at Rs76.70 and Rs75.12 respectively.

More Stories From Business