Open Menu

Rupee Gains 17 Paisa Against Dollar

Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2024 | 07:57 PM

Rupee gains 17 paisa against dollar

Pakistani Rupee on Thursday gained 17 paisa against US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.30 against the previous day’s closing at Rs 278.47

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Pakistani Rupee on Thursday gained 17 paisa against US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.30 against the previous day’s closing at Rs 278.47.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market, however, were Rs 277.35 and Rs 280.10 respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by 64 paisa to close at Rs 301.

67 against the last day’s closing of Rs 302.31, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen came down by 01 paisa to close at Rs 1.77, whereas a decrease of Rs1.03, was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 353.85 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs 354.88.

The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham decreased by 05 paisa to close at Rs 75.76, and the Saudi Riyal by 04 paisa to close at Rs 74.20.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar Saudi Riyal Price Euro Pakistani Rupee Market

Recent Stories

Governor Balochistan Sheikh Jafar Khan Mandukhil f ..

Governor Balochistan Sheikh Jafar Khan Mandukhil for making serious decision for ..

2 minutes ago
 DC chairs meeting to discuss issues with various N ..

DC chairs meeting to discuss issues with various NGOs

2 minutes ago
 Pak-China friendship grows ever stronger with each ..

Pak-China friendship grows ever stronger with each passing year: Ambassador Hash ..

2 minutes ago
 FGRF provides 11k ration parcels, hundreds of esse ..

FGRF provides 11k ration parcels, hundreds of essential items to Morroco's quake ..

2 minutes ago
 Govt's business friendly policies ensuring private ..

Govt's business friendly policies ensuring private sector's development: PM

15 minutes ago
 Wall Street gains on Nvidia results while eurozone ..

Wall Street gains on Nvidia results while eurozone stocks lifted by survey

15 minutes ago
Palestinians survey damage, mourn dead after Israe ..

Palestinians survey damage, mourn dead after Israel raid in West Bank

15 minutes ago
 Police carry out search operations in PTCL Colony, ..

Police carry out search operations in PTCL Colony, GPO Chowk, adjoining areas

15 minutes ago
 Broke the begging bowl as nations prospered throug ..

Broke the begging bowl as nations prospered through hard work, not aid: Prime Mi ..

1 hour ago
 Azerbaijan, Tajikistan sign declaration on strateg ..

Azerbaijan, Tajikistan sign declaration on strategic partnership

30 minutes ago
 Concept paper for “Faisalabad Integrated Urban W ..

Concept paper for “Faisalabad Integrated Urban Water Management and Vitalizati ..

30 minutes ago
 Rubina Khalid conducts surprise visit to BISP paym ..

Rubina Khalid conducts surprise visit to BISP payment campsite, One Window Cente ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Business