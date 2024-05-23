Rupee Gains 17 Paisa Against Dollar
Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2024 | 07:57 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Pakistani Rupee on Thursday gained 17 paisa against US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.30 against the previous day’s closing at Rs 278.47.
According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market, however, were Rs 277.35 and Rs 280.10 respectively.
The price of the Euro decreased by 64 paisa to close at Rs 301.
67 against the last day’s closing of Rs 302.31, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
The Japanese Yen came down by 01 paisa to close at Rs 1.77, whereas a decrease of Rs1.03, was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 353.85 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs 354.88.
The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham decreased by 05 paisa to close at Rs 75.76, and the Saudi Riyal by 04 paisa to close at Rs 74.20.
