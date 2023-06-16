Rupee gains 17 paisas against US Dollar in interbank

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ):Pakistani Rupee on Friday strengthen by 17 paisas against the US Dollar (USD) in the interbank trading as it closed at Rs 287.19 against the previous day's closing of Rs 287.36.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market stood at Rs 294 and Rs 297 respectively.

The price of the Euro went up by Rs 3.03 to close at Rs 314.

21 against the last day's closing of Rs 311.18, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen remain unchanged to close at Rs 2.03, whereas an increase of Rs 3.57 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 367.26 as compared to its last day's closing of Rs 363.69.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal depreciated by 4 paisas and 5 pasias to close at Rs 78.19 and Rs 76.57 respectively.