Rupee gains 18 paisa against Dollar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) Pakistani Rupee on Tuesday gained 18 paisa against US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 285.78 against the previous day’s closing at Rs 285.96.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the Dollar in the open market stood at Rs 285.2 and Rs 288 respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by 92 paisa to close at Rs 313.

28 against the last day’s closing of Rs 312.36, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen went up by 01 paisa to close at Rs 1.93; whereas an increase of Rs 1.15 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 358.16 as compared to the last closing of Rs 357.01.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 04 and 05 paisa to close at Rs 77.81 and Rs 76.19 respectively.