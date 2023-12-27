Open Menu

Rupee Gains 18 Paisa Against Dollar

Sumaira FH Published December 27, 2023 | 05:41 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) Pakistani Rupee on Wednesday witnessed the 11th consecutive recovery session as it gained 18 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs282.19 against the previous day’s closing of Rs282.37.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the Dollar in the open market stood at Rs282 and Rs284.5 respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by 33 paisa to close at Rs311.60 against the last day’s closing of Rs311.27, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen came down by 01 paisa and closed at Rs1.97; whereas a decrease of 78 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs359.26 compared to the last closing of Rs358.48.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 04 and 03 paisa to close at Rs 76.84 and Rs75.24 respectively.

