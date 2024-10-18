Rupee Gains 18 Paisa Against Dollar
Muhammad Irfan Published October 18, 2024 | 06:58 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Pakistani rupee on Friday appreciated by 18 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs277.61 against the previous day’s closing of Rs277.79.
However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs277.75 and Rs279.25 respectively.
The price of Euro decreased by 50 paisa to close at Rs301.
02 against the last day’s closing of Rs301.52, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
The Japanese yen came down by 01 paisa and closed at Rs1.84, whereas an increase of Rs 1.19 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs362.02 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs360.83.
The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 04 paisa and 05 paisa to close at Rs75.58 and Rs73.91 respectively.
