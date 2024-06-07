Open Menu

Rupee Gains 19 Paisa Against Dollar

Muhammad Irfan Published June 07, 2024 | 07:04 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Pakistan Rupee on Friday gained 19 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.20 against the previous day’s closing at Rs 278.39.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the Dollar in the open market, however, were Rs 277.75 and Rs 280.5 respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by 23 paisa to close at Rs 302.95 against the last day’s closing of Rs 302.72, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs 1.78, whereas an increase of 18 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 356.04 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs 355.86.

The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 05 paisa each to close at Rs 75.74 and Rs 74.17.

