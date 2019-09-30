Rupee gains 19 paisa in interbank, closes at Rs156.36

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ):The exchange rate of rupee against US Dollar increased by 19 paisa in interbank and was traded at 156.36 compared to last closing of Rs156.17 on last trading day (Saturday), State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported Monday.

However according to Forex Association of Pakistan the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs 156.1 and Rs 156.6.

The SBP further reported that in interbank the price of Euro appreciated by Rs 0.27 and was traded at Rs170.90 against the last closing of Rs170.63.

The exchange rate of Japanese Yen remained stable at Rs 1.44, whereas increase of Rs 0.67 was witnessed in exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs192.57 as compared to last closing of Rs Rs191.90.

Exchange rates of UAE Dirham increased by 05 paisa whereas Saudi Rayal increased by 04 paisa and were traded at Rs42.57 and Rs 41.67 respectively.