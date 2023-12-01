Open Menu

Rupee Gains 20 Paisa Against Dollar

Sumaira FH Published December 01, 2023 | 05:45 PM

Rupee gains 20 paisa against Dollar

Pakistani Rupee on Friday gained 20 paisa against US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 284.96 against the previous day’s closing at Rs 285.16

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) Pakistani Rupee on Friday gained 20 paisa against US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 284.96 against the previous day’s closing at Rs 285.16.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the Dollar in the open market stood at Rs 285.35 and Rs 287.9 respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by Rs 1.

88 to close at Rs 310.49 against the last day’s closing of Rs 312.37, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen lost 02 paisa to close at Rs 1.92; whereas a decrease of Rs2.12 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 360.05 as compared to the last closing of Rs 362.17.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 06 and 05 paisa to close at Rs 77.59 and Rs 75.96 respectively.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar Saudi Riyal Price Euro Pakistani Rupee Market

Recent Stories

Education Care Academy lifts 1st students girls 'K ..

Education Care Academy lifts 1st students girls 'Kho Kho' championship title

7 minutes ago
 Protests erupt in Srinagar as Modi govt protects H ..

Protests erupt in Srinagar as Modi govt protects Hindutva supporter accused of b ..

7 minutes ago
 National Design Build, Fly Competition held at GIK ..

National Design Build, Fly Competition held at GIKI Swabi

13 minutes ago
 HEC, NDF to collaborate for success of green youth ..

HEC, NDF to collaborate for success of green youth movement

14 minutes ago
 Iran delegates quit COP28 over Israel presence

Iran delegates quit COP28 over Israel presence

8 minutes ago
 Police team inspects security of banks in Shabqada ..

Police team inspects security of banks in Shabqadar

8 minutes ago
President directs MCB to investigate corrupt offic ..

President directs MCB to investigate corrupt officials involved in scam

9 minutes ago
 Gold prices slightly go down in Pakistan

Gold prices slightly go down in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Tokyo stocks end mixed as tech shares drag

Tokyo stocks end mixed as tech shares drag

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan asks Afghanistan to take immediate steps ..

Pakistan asks Afghanistan to take immediate steps against terrorist entities

2 hours ago
 Consortium of Artificial Intelligence, Emerging Te ..

Consortium of Artificial Intelligence, Emerging Technologies and Vaccination Dev ..

6 minutes ago
 Asian markets mixed even as US data fuels rate cut ..

Asian markets mixed even as US data fuels rate cut talk

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business