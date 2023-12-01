Rupee gains 20 paisa against Dollar

Pakistani Rupee on Friday gained 20 paisa against US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 284.96 against the previous day’s closing at Rs 285.16

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) Pakistani Rupee on Friday gained 20 paisa against US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 284.96 against the previous day’s closing at Rs 285.16.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the Dollar in the open market stood at Rs 285.35 and Rs 287.9 respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by Rs 1.

88 to close at Rs 310.49 against the last day’s closing of Rs 312.37, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen lost 02 paisa to close at Rs 1.92; whereas a decrease of Rs2.12 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 360.05 as compared to the last closing of Rs 362.17.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 06 and 05 paisa to close at Rs 77.59 and Rs 75.96 respectively.