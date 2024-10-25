Open Menu

Rupee Gains 20 Paisa Against Dollar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 25, 2024 | 06:09 PM

Rupee gains 20 paisa against dollar

Pakistani rupee on Friday appreciated by 20 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs277.64 against the previous day’s closing of Rs277.84

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs277.20 and Rs278.70 respectively.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs277.20 and Rs278.70 respectively.

The price of Euro increased by 50 paisa to close at Rs300.

58 against the last day’s closing of Rs300.08, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs1.82, whereas a decrease of 21 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs360.19 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs360.40.

The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 05 paisa and 07 paisa to close at Rs 75.59 and Rs73.91 respectively.

