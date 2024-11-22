Rupee Gains 20 Paisa Against USD
Sumaira FH Published November 22, 2024 | 06:44 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Pakistani rupee on Friday appreciated by 20 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 277.75 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 277.95.
However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 277.30 and Rs 278.80 respectively.
The price of Euro decreased by Rs 1.
54 to close at Rs 291.35 against the last day’s closing of Rs 292.89, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
The Japanese yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs 1.79, whereas a decrease of Rs 2.04 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 349.36 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs 351.40.
The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 05 and 07 paisa to close at Rs 75.62 and Rs 73.94 respectively.
