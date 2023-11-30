Open Menu

Rupee Gains 22 Paisa Against Dollar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 30, 2023 | 06:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) Pakistani Rupee on Thursday gained 22 paisa against US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 285.16 against the previous day’s closing at Rs 285.38.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the Dollar in the open market stood at Rs 285.25 and Rs 287.8 respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by Rs 1.

12 to close at Rs 312.37 against the last day’s closing of Rs 313.49, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen gained one paisa to close at Rs 1.94; whereas a decrease of 11 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 362.17 as compared to the last closing of Rs 362.28.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 06 and 07 paisa to close at Rs 77.65 and Rs 76.01 respectively.

