Rupee Gains 22 Paisas Against Dollar In Interbank

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 05:38 PM

The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee against US dollar decreased by 22 paisas to close at Rs 154.16 on Friday against the last day's trading of Rs 154.38 State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ):The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee against US dollar decreased by 22 paisas to close at Rs 154.16 on Friday against the last day's trading of Rs 154.38 State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

In the open market, the buying and selling rates of Pakistani rupee against dollar stood at Rs 154.1 and Rs 154.7 respectively.

The SBP further reported that in the interbank, the price of Euro depreciated by 84 paisas and traded at Rs 167.20 against the last day's closing of Rs 168.04.

The exchange rate of Japanese yen remained unchanged at Rs 1.40 whereas a increase of 62 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 200.79 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs 200.17.

The exchange rate of UAE Dirham and that of Saudi Riyal also decreased by 06 paisas each to close at Rs 41.97 and Rs 41.10 respectively.

