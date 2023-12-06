Open Menu

Rupee Gains 23 Paisa Against Dollar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 06, 2023 | 07:57 PM

Pakistani Rupee on Wednesday witnessed an appreciation of 23 paisa against US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs284.14 against the previous day’s closing at Rs284.37

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the Dollar in the open market stood at Rs283.3 and Rs286 respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by Rs1.

05 to close at Rs306.50 against the last day’s closing of Rs307.55, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs1.93; whereas a decrease of 86 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs358.10 compared to the last closing of Rs358.96.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal came down by 07 and 06 paisa to close at Rs77.37 and Rs75.75 respectively.

